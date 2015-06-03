Buhari has done a lot for Ndigbo, we have no regrets endorsing him for a second term - S/East monarchs declare

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

White House Correspondents' Association throws comedian Michelle Wolf under the bus

0out of 5

Two deer in southern Oregon are found with arrows that had beenshot through their head and neck

0out of 5

Emma Gonzalez shuts down Kanye West after he called her his hero

0out of 5

South Korea removes propaganda loudspeakers from the border

0out of 5

Meghan Markle puts Prince Harry on a pre-wedding diet

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
News

Buhari has done a lot for Ndigbo, we have no regrets endorsing him for a second term - S/East monarchs declare

by 30/04/2018 04:04:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Monarchs from the south-east zone have said they have no regrets endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office

- Speaking on their behalf, Eze Oliver Ohanwe, said Buhari has done a lot for Ndigbo and so deserves their support for 2019

- He pointed out the construction of the second Niger Bridge and the rehabilitation work going on in some federal roads in the south-east states, as proof that Buhari loves Ndigbo

His Royal Majesty, Eze Oliver Ohanwe, Gburugburu I, the traditional ruler of Ihim Kingdom in Imo state, has stated that he and the other south-east monarchs who endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term, have no regret over their action. This is in spite of the controversy that has continued to trail the endorsement.

The monarchs had unanimously endorsed the president’s reelection bid on Wednesday, April 25, after their meeting in Okigwe, Imo state, The Sun reports.

READ ALSO: I laugh when I hear people saying Nigeria would break up - SGF

NAIJ.com gathers that the royal father said Buhari’s reelection would pave the way for an Igbo man to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

He stressed that that as custodian of the people’s custom and tradition, they are in the right position to know what is good for them, and stated that they were neither coerced nor induced to take such action.

He said: “For me to have led such a powerful delegation means that it is not a joking matter because I would never put my hard earned reputation at risk if is just a flimsy thing.

“Buhari has done a lot for Ndigbo and so deserved our support for 2019. Buhari does not hate Igbo people because in his previous attempts to seek election he had chosen Igbo men as his vice presidential candidates.”

According to Eze Ohanwe, despite receiving less votes from the region in 2015, Buhari has been magnanimous to Ndigbo.

He pointed out the construction of the second Niger Bridge and the massive rehabilitation work going on in some federal roads in the south-east states, as proof of the president’s love for Igbos.

He stated: “This is the first time Ndieze from the south-east have risen up to take such a far-reaching resolution. Remember in our communiqué after the meeting, we enumerated some of the achievements of the president and why we are convinced that he deserves a second term.

“We were not forced or induced to do what we did; but our endorsement of Buhari came after a due and diligent deliberation by the council of Ndieze from this zone.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the leaders of south-east All Progressives Congress (APC) commended governors in the party for unanimously adopting President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

They made the commendation in a communiqué issued after the meeting of the leaders of APC in that region in Enugu on Thursday, April 26.

The leaders urged the governors and the entire people of the zone to support the re-election bid of the president.

President Buhari on 2019 presidential election: will you vote for him? - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More