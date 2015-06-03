Buhari has done a lot for Ndigbo, we have no regrets endorsing him for a second term - S/East monarchs declare

- Monarchs from the south-east zone have said they have no regrets endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office

His Royal Majesty, Eze Oliver Ohanwe, Gburugburu I, the traditional ruler of Ihim Kingdom in Imo state, has stated that he and the other south-east monarchs who endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term, have no regret over their action. This is in spite of the controversy that has continued to trail the endorsement.

The monarchs had unanimously endorsed the president’s reelection bid on Wednesday, April 25, after their meeting in Okigwe, Imo state, The Sun reports.

NAIJ.com gathers that the royal father said Buhari’s reelection would pave the way for an Igbo man to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

He stressed that that as custodian of the people’s custom and tradition, they are in the right position to know what is good for them, and stated that they were neither coerced nor induced to take such action.

He said: “For me to have led such a powerful delegation means that it is not a joking matter because I would never put my hard earned reputation at risk if is just a flimsy thing.

“Buhari has done a lot for Ndigbo and so deserved our support for 2019. Buhari does not hate Igbo people because in his previous attempts to seek election he had chosen Igbo men as his vice presidential candidates.”

According to Eze Ohanwe, despite receiving less votes from the region in 2015, Buhari has been magnanimous to Ndigbo.

He pointed out the construction of the second Niger Bridge and the massive rehabilitation work going on in some federal roads in the south-east states, as proof of the president’s love for Igbos.

He stated: “This is the first time Ndieze from the south-east have risen up to take such a far-reaching resolution. Remember in our communiqué after the meeting, we enumerated some of the achievements of the president and why we are convinced that he deserves a second term.

“We were not forced or induced to do what we did; but our endorsement of Buhari came after a due and diligent deliberation by the council of Ndieze from this zone.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the leaders of south-east All Progressives Congress (APC) commended governors in the party for unanimously adopting President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

They made the commendation in a communiqué issued after the meeting of the leaders of APC in that region in Enugu on Thursday, April 26.

The leaders urged the governors and the entire people of the zone to support the re-election bid of the president.

Source: Naija.ng