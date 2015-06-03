Protests in Benue over continuous herdsmen killings in communities

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

White House Correspondents' Association throws comedian Michelle Wolf under the bus

0out of 5

Two deer in southern Oregon are found with arrows that had beenshot through their head and neck

0out of 5

Emma Gonzalez shuts down Kanye West after he called her his hero

0out of 5

South Korea removes propaganda loudspeakers from the border

0out of 5

Meghan Markle puts Prince Harry on a pre-wedding diet

0out of 5

Jim Ovia

Nassef Sawiris

Christoffel Wiese

Naguib Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Ramson Mumba

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Temitope Joshua

Dag Heward-Mills

Protests in Benue over continuous herdsmen killings in communities

by 30/04/2018 04:04:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Despite the tight security in Benue state, national body of CAN protested within their church premises on Sunday, April 29

- They were observed putting on black attire while protesting against spars of killings in the state

- The Christians called on the federal government to come out and defend them

National body of Christina Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday, April 29, protested against the spars of killings in the country, particularly, Benue state where two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners were gruesomely killed by herdsmen militia last Tuesday, April 24.

Nigeria Tribune reports the tight security, most churches however in Makurdi observed the protest within their church premises on Sunday as well as putting on black attire as directed by the state CAN chairman, Rev. Akpen Leva.

There an air surveillance by police chopper between 9.00am and 11. 30 am, all signals of security against any break down of law and order in the state capital.

NAIJ.com gathered that he spokesman of the state command Moses Yamu could not be reached by phone to ascertain the reason for the deployment of air and land patrol by the police.

Among the inscription on their placards were; ”Buhari is responsible for the killings in Benue, ” FG must come out to defend us”, ‘‘Enough of Bloodshed in Nigeria’’, ‘‘Enough of Unlawful Killings in the Country’’, “FG stop Herdsmen Killings’’ among others.

At NKST Church Iyorter along Makurdi-Gboko road, the entire Worshippers were putting on black attires, prayed and laid curses on the killer’s herdsmen in Benue asking God to visit them and scatter their plans against Benue people.

Speaking to newsmen in the church premises, associate pastor, Reverend Samuel Tergwua Ackaudu, said they had decided to embark on the peaceful protest within the church to tell Nigerians and the whole world that there is total darkness in Benue and that God is angry with president Buhari.

According to him , “In Benue state, we have realized that our lives are no longer valuables, adding, ‘now it has come to a stage that it’s better to be a cow than to be a human being under Buhari, he should stand up to his responsibility by protecting the lives and property of our state and Nigeria.’’

It was learnt that seven days prayer and fasting directed by the state CAN is commencing today, Monday, April 30, for peace to reign in the state and the entire nation, Nigeria.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that a mass burial will be held in the state on Tuesday, May 22, for the 19 victims of the Catholic Church killings on Tuesday, April 24.

Very Rev. Fr. Jude Ortese, the chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, said the victims which included two priests - Rev Fr Joseph Gor and Rev Felix Tyolahan - would be laid to rest at the Susugh Maria Pilgrimage Centre, Ayati, Ikpayongo, Gwer East local government area.

The Susugh Maria Pilgrimage Centre is used for prayer retreats by the Catholic faithful, and is also a rest home for priests.

Victims of herdsmen killing buried in Benue state - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

