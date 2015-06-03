Protests in Benue over continuous herdsmen killings in communities

- Despite the tight security in Benue state, national body of CAN protested within their church premises on Sunday, April 29

- They were observed putting on black attire while protesting against spars of killings in the state

- The Christians called on the federal government to come out and defend them

National body of Christina Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday, April 29, protested against the spars of killings in the country, particularly, Benue state where two Catholic priests and 17 parishioners were gruesomely killed by herdsmen militia last Tuesday, April 24.

Nigeria Tribune reports the tight security, most churches however in Makurdi observed the protest within their church premises on Sunday as well as putting on black attire as directed by the state CAN chairman, Rev. Akpen Leva.

There an air surveillance by police chopper between 9.00am and 11. 30 am, all signals of security against any break down of law and order in the state capital.

NAIJ.com gathered that he spokesman of the state command Moses Yamu could not be reached by phone to ascertain the reason for the deployment of air and land patrol by the police.

Among the inscription on their placards were; ”Buhari is responsible for the killings in Benue, ” FG must come out to defend us”, ‘‘Enough of Bloodshed in Nigeria’’, ‘‘Enough of Unlawful Killings in the Country’’, “FG stop Herdsmen Killings’’ among others.

At NKST Church Iyorter along Makurdi-Gboko road, the entire Worshippers were putting on black attires, prayed and laid curses on the killer’s herdsmen in Benue asking God to visit them and scatter their plans against Benue people.

Speaking to newsmen in the church premises, associate pastor, Reverend Samuel Tergwua Ackaudu, said they had decided to embark on the peaceful protest within the church to tell Nigerians and the whole world that there is total darkness in Benue and that God is angry with president Buhari.

According to him , “In Benue state, we have realized that our lives are no longer valuables, adding, ‘now it has come to a stage that it’s better to be a cow than to be a human being under Buhari, he should stand up to his responsibility by protecting the lives and property of our state and Nigeria.’’

It was learnt that seven days prayer and fasting directed by the state CAN is commencing today, Monday, April 30, for peace to reign in the state and the entire nation, Nigeria.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that a mass burial will be held in the state on Tuesday, May 22, for the 19 victims of the Catholic Church killings on Tuesday, April 24.

Very Rev. Fr. Jude Ortese, the chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, said the victims which included two priests - Rev Fr Joseph Gor and Rev Felix Tyolahan - would be laid to rest at the Susugh Maria Pilgrimage Centre, Ayati, Ikpayongo, Gwer East local government area.

The Susugh Maria Pilgrimage Centre is used for prayer retreats by the Catholic faithful, and is also a rest home for priests.

