Panic at Anfield as Liverpool coach quits his position 2 days to their Champions League tie against Roma

- Jurgen Klopp's assistant at Liverpool Zeljko Buvac has left his position at Liverpool

- The 56-year-old coach was said to have had a dispute with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

- His reported decision to leave Liverpool brings an end to his 17 years working relationship with Klopp

Liverpool assistant coach Zeljko Buvac has reportedly quit his position at the Premier League club just two days to their Champions League second leg clash with Italian side Roma.

The 56-year-old was said to have taken the decision on Sunday night, April 29, after being left out of tactical meetings.

He was also said to have been scolded in decisions to pick players for games according to the report by Daily Record.

His relationship with Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has also reportedly ended after working together for the past 17 years.

Zeljko Buvac and Jurgen Klopp have a relationship dating back to 1992 when the Bosnian Serb first joined Mainz.

Born on September 13, Buvač played for Borac Banja Luka in the Yugoslav First League and while playing for this club in 1988, he won the Yugoslav Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

In 1991, he moved to Germany and played with FC Rot-Weib Erfurt and FSV Mainz 05 in the German Bundesliga.

In October 2015, he joined Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield as he took up the role of assistant manager at the Premier League club.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Premier League giants Liverpool thrashed AS Roma 5-2 in their Champions League semi final first leg clash at Anfield.

Salah and Firminho got a brace in the clash while Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane scored one also, before Roma had two late goals to keep their hopes of reaching the Champions League final slim.

The Italian side will now have to beat Liverpool 3-0 in the return leg on May 2 for them to have the chance of reaching the final.

Arsene Wenger Leaving Arsenal: Who Will Take Over Wenger? | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng