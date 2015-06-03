Miracle names 2 people he would like to take to all-expense paid trip to Dubai

Miracle and Nina are still going strong even with all the drama and paparazzi surrounding them.

BBNaija winner, Miracle, is still swimming in the glory of emerging as winner of the reality show and the flow of goodies doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Earlier on, NAIJ.com reported the news of how the Flyboy drove his brand new Mercedes car worth N12m to his homecoming party. Although the car is yet to be officially given to him, he sure is rocking his prize car well.

Among the numerous gifts he received was an all-expense paid trip to Dubai for two. When asked who he would like to take as his plus one on the trip, he revealed that the person he wants to take with him would either be Nina or his mother.

In his words: “When I heard about the trip, the two people that came to my mind are Nina and my Mom. I know we are all busy right now so if Nina can’t make it then it’s my Mom. Its between the two of them.”

Miracle's decision to pick Nina as one of the people he would love to go on the exotic trip with, comes as no surprise as the two are still carrying on with their beautiful romance that started months ago in the BBNaija house.

Meanwhile, Miracle together with Alex and Tobi are still serving some serious friendship goals. Just recently, the trio were pictured spending time with Tobi's father and the internet is going crazy over this.

