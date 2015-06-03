BBNaija Nina looking stunning as she's styled by Toyin Lawani in new photoshoot

BBNaija Nina looking stunning as she's styled by Toyin Lawani in new photoshootby Ezinna Bosah 30/04/2018 04:00:00 0 comments 1 Views
Who would have thought that ex-BBNaija housemate Nina is so gorgeous, extremely beautiful and hot.
In a recent photo shoot she did, dressed in Toyin Lawani's gorgeously styled outfits, Nina looks so breathtaking.
She stunned in the dress, looking like a goddess as she posed gracefully for the cameras waiting to capture all her goodness.
Nina in beautiful outfit. Source: Ninaivy/Instagram.
Recall NAIJ.com reported that Collins best friend from university has written an open letter to Nina.
The lady identified as Cynthia Alexander, has appealed to Nina, asking her to desist from dragging her ex-boyfriend Collins in every of her Interview.
Source: Naija.ng
