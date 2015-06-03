School principals, invigilators, candidates perpetuate exam crimes - WAEC cries out

- WAEC has dismissed claims that question papers of its ongoing examination were leaked before time

- The council explained that fraudulent supervisors, invigilators and candidates probably sent snap shots of questions during exams to criminal websites

- It urged security agencies and telecoms operators to help in tracking and arresting fraudsters involved in examination crimes

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has denied claims that its questions for the ongoing May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was illegally released before time.

In dismissing the allegation, WAEC explained that fraudulent supervisors, invigilators and candidates probably sent snap shots of questions during live exams to criminal website to treat and send answers to their clients online, The Nation reports.

The claim was in reaction to a recent media report on examination malpractice syndicates, alleging that leaked questions and answers were provided for candidates writing the exam.

Demianus Ojijeogu, the WAEC director of public affairs, stated: “The council would like to emphasise that the question papers for the ongoing WASSCE for school candidates, 2018 did not leak as has been erroneously portrayed in the media.

“Leakage can be said to have occurred when the question papers gets into hands of individuals who are not supposed to have them before the time scheduled on the timetable. Without any iota of doubt, the council wishes to state that no case of leakage has been established since the beginning of the examination.

“Our monitoring and investigations of the ongoing examination have established the fact that certain school principals, invigilators, supervisors and candidates, who had succeeded in smuggling mobile phones and other electronic devices into the examination hall, snap the question papers after the examination must have commenced and forward to their criminal collaborators, who in turn provide solutions to the questions and send to their subscribers via rogue websites, sms, WhatsApp and other social media.”

The council commended the police for arresting some exam malpractice fraudsters, urging telecoms bodies and security agencies to collaborate with them in arresting those who major in examination- related crimes.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that the operatives of Rapid Response Squad had arrested four suspects in Ondo, Edo and Osun states for selling leaked WASSCE May/June, 2018 examination question papers on websites and whatsapps platforms.

The arrested suspects were: Samuel Kayode, 28-year-old from Ondo state, Adebayo Ifeoluwa, 17-year-old from Osun state, and Alayande Ahmed and Elusode Festus, 20 years from Edo state.

