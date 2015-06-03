Opposition in the country trying to regain power to steal in 2019 - Minister

- Ahead of 2019, The minister of Niger Delta affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, said the opposition is using propaganda to regain power in order to steal

- The minister also noted that some people have not defined corruption because they want to loot and enrich themselves to become perpetual lords

The minister of Niger Delta affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, has said that the opposition in the country was using propaganda to gain acceptability with the electorate so that they can regain power in order to steal the little resources left for the people in 2019, Vanguard reports.

He said: “The people say we should not talk about corruption, let us do our own, but when they say we should not talk about corruption, they want us to cover their sins but we will continue to talk about it because that is the reason we are where we are today.

“The people told you that corruption is not corruption but common stealing, that is if you steal you are not corrupt yet they have not defined corruption because they want to loot and enrich themselves to become perpetual lords.”

READ ALSO: FG appoints Aliyu Adnan as NASENI’s acting executive chair

NAIJ.com previously reported that the federal government on Friday, March 30, through Lai Mohammed, released a list of some of those who have been accused of looting the nation’s treasury under the administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mohammed, the information minister, released the list during a press conference in Lagos, adding that the individuals include officials in the past government.

Channels Television reports that the names in the released list include PDP chieftains currently facing charges of corruption and financial crimes.

“The PDP has challenged us to name the looters under their watch. They said they did not loot the treasury."

PAY ATTENTION:Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Aliko Dangote invites IT billionaire Bill Gates to Nigeria | Naij.com TV.

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng