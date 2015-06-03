Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

White House Correspondents' Association throws comedian Michelle Wolf under the bus

Two deer in southern Oregon are found with arrows that had beenshot through their head and neck

Emma Gonzalez shuts down Kanye West after he called her his hero

South Korea removes propaganda loudspeakers from the border

Meghan Markle puts Prince Harry on a pre-wedding diet

Jim Ovia

Nassef Sawiris

Christoffel Wiese

Naguib Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Ramson Mumba

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Temitope Joshua

Dag Heward-Mills

News

Fresh report alleges rise of new Boko Haram faction in Borno, Yobe

by 30/04/2018 03:49:00

- A breakaway Boko Haram faction is reportedly rising in Borno and Yobe states

- The federal government and the Defense Headquarters has however denied this report

A faction of the Boko Haram known as the Islamic State in West Africa has seized some towns in Borno and Yobe states, providing protection to Muslim residents and collecting taxes from them, according to a report by Reuters.

Although the federal government and the Defence Headquarters have described this report as untrue, the Reuters reports claimed that the new faction is led by Abu Musab al-Barnawi, the son of Boko Haram founder, Muhammed Yusuf.

Al Barnawi reportedly gives out seeds and fertilisers and provides safe pasture for herdsmen for a fee.

According to herdsmen who spoke to Reuters, ISWA provides safe grazing for about N2,500 ($8) a cow and N1,500 ($5) for smaller animals. ISWA also runs slaughterhouses for the cattle, taking a cut for each animal, as well as from other activities like gathering firewood.

READ ALSO: NAF graduates 146 senior Non-Commissioned Officers from leadership and management course

The group, which is said to have between 3,000 and 5,000 fighters, is believed to have strong links with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the world’s most notorious terrorist organisation.

Its fighters have the power to carry out targeted attacks like the February kidnapping of 100 schoolgirls from Dapchi and a deadly raid on a Nigerian military base in March.

A map produced by the United States development agency in February and seen by Reuters shows how ISWA territory extends more than 100 miles into Borno and Yobe, where the Federal Government claims terrorists have been ‘technically defeated.’

The US map paints a similar picture, with ISWA operating in much of Borno.

“Islamic State has a terrible reputation for being so brutal around the world, and people can’t imagine an Islamic State faction could be more moderate (than Boko Haram),” said Jacob Zenn, of The Jamestown Foundation in Washington D.C.

The Lake Chad countries – Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon – have long neglected the region, allowing ISWA to create a stronghold from which to launch attacks. Its gains contrast with setbacks for ISIS.

ISWA’s territory is not completely secure, however, as the Nigerian Air Force often bombs, and troops from Lake Chad countries attack the insurgents’ domain around its shores and islands.

The military has announced an operation “to totally destroy Boko Haram locations in the Lake Chad Basin” – ISWA’s domain – and end the insurgency within four months.

But ISWA has so far proven intractable in its Lake Chad bases, where troops have been unable to make effective inroads, according to a Western diplomat who follows the group. The Nigerian military had “completely lost the initiative against the insurgency,” they said.

The diplomat said ISWA was ready to cede less important areas because the military cannot hold them. However, they maintain absolute control over the islands and immediate areas near them where they train, live, etc.

According to the report, ISWA protects locals from Boko Haram, something the Nigerian Army cannot always do. That, according to one of the people with knowledge of the insurgency, has won the group local backing and eroded support for the military.

ISWA’s leaders are low-profile, not appearing in videos or claiming responsibility for attacks, possibly to avoid the international media, and the ire of regional governments. Reuters was unable to contact the group for comment.

The report adds that Boko Haram and ISWA are bloody rivals, but some travellers in ISWA territory feel safer than elsewhere in Nigeria’s North-East.

“They have checkpoints for stop and search, and if you are a regular visitor they know you,” said a herdsman, adding that ISWA has spies everywhere, including informers who alert them to military attacks.

However, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed denied the report.

He said: “The report is absolute bunkum. The report is false and there is no place where taxes are being collected or terrorists are in control. I just spoke with the theatre commander and he also denied it.”

Also speaking with our correspondent, the Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. John Agim, rubbished the report, insisting that there was a conspiracy by some western interests to frustrate the war against terror through propaganda.

Agim said: “There is no territory that is under the control of the terrorists. Find out from the political leaders in the state if there is any local government under Boko Haram territory. There is none that is under the control of terrorists.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I know that they have been driven into the Sambisa Forest and because of the size of the place, the military cannot remain there because it is 10 times the size of Lagos and each time we clear the place, terrorists always return to the place."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralised scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at Yuwe in Borno, through successful air strikes.

Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, April 29, in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Saturday, April 28.

Nigerian Air Force operations against Boko Haram on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

