Buhari's aide shades Atiku, says Nigeria won't have a president that can't travel to America

'What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country'- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal's Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
'What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings'- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

White House Correspondents' Association throws comedian Michelle Wolf under the bus

0out of 5

Two deer in southern Oregon are found with arrows that had beenshot through their head and neck

0out of 5

Emma Gonzalez shuts down Kanye West after he called her his hero

0out of 5

South Korea removes propaganda loudspeakers from the border

0out of 5

Meghan Markle puts Prince Harry on a pre-wedding diet

0out of 5

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

0out of 5

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Buhari's aide shades Atiku, says Nigeria won't have a president that can't travel to America

30/04/2018 03:49:00

- Lauretta Onochie has said that Nigerian cannot afford to have a president who would not go to America

- Onochie said President Muhammadu Buhari's achievements since assuming officer was also recognised by former US president Barack Obama

- According to Onochie, there are more Nigerians in America than in many cities in Nigeria

The media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie has said that Nigeria cannot have a president who would not visit America.

Shortly after the president arrived Washington DC on a working visit to the country, Onochie took to Facebook to said that there are more Nigerians in the United States of America than any other country and many cities in Nigeria.

He said Nigerians in US need a president who they can always meet at least whenever he visits.

READ ALSO: Buhari's government makes another appointment

She posted: "President Barack Obama, an African American was pained as the President of America. He could not embrace the rotten, morbidly corrupt government in place in Nigeria at the time. He was excited when Nigerians kicked out Fortunato Looter King.

President Obama publicly announced President Buhari as doing a great job in Nigeria. Now, President Buhari is in America on a state visit to discuss issues of mutual benefits with America's President Donald Trump.

We won’t have president who can’t go to America - Lauretta Onochie

Onochie said there are more Nigerians in America than in many cities in Nigeria. Photo credit: Twitter, @NGRPresident

Here he arrives and is received by Nigerians who are obviously happy to see their hard-working leader.

READ ALSO: National Assembly lacks constitutional powers to summon President Buhari - Senior lawyers

Nigerians will not have a President who cannot go to America, the home of the United Nations. There are more Nigerians in America than in many cities in Nigeria. We can't afford to have a President they can't meet. God forbid. God bless Nigeria," Onochie concluded.

Onochie's statement obviously followed a remark credited to the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

It was reported that Abubakar in a recent interview had said he does not need to travel to America as a president of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He former vice president was also said to have admitted that he was denied visa into the US.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Buhari left Nigeria on Saturday, April 28, for a working visit to the United States of America.

The president traveled on an invitation from the United States of America's president Donald Trump.

President Buhari is also expected to hold bilateral meeting with President Trump and a working lunch which would be aimed at discussing ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Buhari to Contest for Presidency in 2019! Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

