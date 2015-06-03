Pastor Adeboye counsels the first born on how to fulfil their destinies

- Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has called on every first born to fulfil their destinies through obedience to God's instructions

- He said that God expects every first born to excel just like Jesus Christ

- Adeboye stated that the first born is actually the turning point in any family

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has said that God expects every first born to excel just like Jesus Christ.

The clergyman called on the first born to obey God’s instructions for them to fulfil their destinies, Vanguard reports.

NAIJ.com notes that Adeboye spoke during a special prayer programme for the first born at the Throne of Grace Parish, national headquarters of the church in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, under the theme: Enforcing Your Victory.

Adeboye prayed for God's protection over every first born, saying that the first born is special to God because he belongs to Him.

He said: “The first born is a very special person, because he is actually the turning point in any family. It is when you have a first child that you can be called a father or a mother; until that time, you are just a man or a woman.

“Unfortunately, because the first born is so special, the devil is so keenly interested in him also, which is why we must pray for him and tell the devil to take his hands off our first born and, from now on, he will continue to excel."

