2019 elections: Former Kano state governor joins presidential race

'What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country'- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal's Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
'What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings'- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

White House Correspondents' Association throws comedian Michelle Wolf under the bus

Two deer in southern Oregon are found with arrows that had beenshot through their head and neck

Emma Gonzalez shuts down Kanye West after he called her his hero

South Korea removes propaganda loudspeakers from the border

Meghan Markle puts Prince Harry on a pre-wedding diet

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

News

2019 elections: Former Kano state governor joins presidential race

30/04/2018 03:08:00

- The race for the presidential election in 2019 is gathering momentum by the day

- Heavy weight politicians continue to throw their hat into the ring in what is expected to be a tough electoral contest

- A former governor of Kano state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has joined the race

A former governor of Kano state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has declared his interest in contesting for the presidency in the 2019 general elections under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shekarau, 62, who is also the immediate past minister of education, said in an open letter, that his decision to seek for PDP’s presidential ticket was informed by clarion calls from Nigerians and after wide consultations.

2019 election: Shekarau to seek PDP’s presidential ticket

Shekarau seeks to get the PDP ticket to challenge President Buhari in the 2019 presidential contest.

READ ALSO: 2019: Youth movement declares support for President Buhari’s re-election bid

Part of the letter stated: “As you may be aware, for quite some time now, since after the 2015 general elections, there have been various calls made by individuals and groups from many quarters, nationwide, urging my humble candidature for the contest of the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the next general elections, due in 2019.

“I strongly believe that the people are doing so out of their conviction of contentment and satisfaction based upon the modest successes recorded while I served as the governor of Kano state (2003 to 2011), and also as a minister of education (July 2014 - May 2015).

“In response to these calls, and in view of the seeming intricacies and the boundless complexities involved in such a national assignment, I have consulted across the geopolitical zones and different interest groups, who examined and appraised the issue and advised me accordingly.

“I am pleased to say, based on these wide consultations, that I am better informed and convinced that participating in the democratic process of serving humanity goes beyond party affiliations/boundaries, and also beyond just winning an election.

“I have therefore decided to accept the clarion calls, and will in due course and in accordance with the guidelines of my party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), offer my humble self for the contest of the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the forthcoming 2019 general elections.”

With the declaration, Shekarau has joined the likes of former minister of special duties; Kabiru Turaki, former Vice President; Atiku Abubakar, Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state, former Kaduna State governor; Ahmed Makarfi and former Senate President, David Mark, among others who are reportedly seeking PDP’s presidential ticket.

Meanwhile, the national financial secretary of the PDP, Abdullahi MaiBasira has expressed optimism that his party will have a successful outing in the 2019 general elections. He stated this during an interactive session with select journalists in his office in Abuja.

The immediate past national youth leader of the party, used the opportunity to advise whoever emerges the PDP's presidential candidate in 2019 to hit the ground running immediately.

Source: Naija.ng

