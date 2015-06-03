APC alerts general public over fake website registering some Nigerians as its members

- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is growing wide by the day as Nigeria's ruling party

- Some fraudsters have decided to use this to their advantage by creating a fake website to dupe Nigerians

- The fake website claimed to be registering new members for the APC

Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have alerted Nigerians to the existence of a fake website registering unsuspecting Nigerians as its members.

The party raised the alarm via its Twitter page on Sunday, April 29.

The tweet read: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress has been drawn to a purported membership registration website, http://www.apcregistration.com. The website is unauthorised and a scam.”

About three weeks ago, the APC denied reaching out to Pastor Reno Omokri, via micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Omokri, a media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, had tweeted that the ruling party was making entreaties to him via its Twitter page.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com by its assistant director, publicity, Edegbe Odemwingie, the party disowned one Philip Obin, who handles the @APCNigeria Twitter account and denied reaching out to Omokri.

The party, afterwards, created a new Twitter page - @OfficialAPCNg.

