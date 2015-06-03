Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

White House Correspondents' Association throws comedian Michelle Wolf under the bus

Two deer in southern Oregon are found with arrows that had beenshot through their head and neck

Emma Gonzalez shuts down Kanye West after he called her his hero

South Korea removes propaganda loudspeakers from the border

Meghan Markle puts Prince Harry on a pre-wedding diet

Jim Ovia

Paul Harris

Michiel Le Roux

Yasseen Mansour

Theophilus Danjuma

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Suspected notorious kidnapper arrested from school hostel in Imo state (photo)

30/04/2018 02:10:00

- A suspected kidnap kinpin, Godwin Onyebuchi, also known as Papa G has been arrested

- Onyebuchi was arrested in a polytechnic hostel in Imo state

Godwin Onyebuchi, suspected to be a notorious kidnap kinpin has been arrested by operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo state police command from his hiding place in a polytechnic hostel.

Onyebuchi, popularly known as Papa G, who is also a suspected serial killer had been on the wanted list of the police for a long time before his arrest, Punch reports.

An anonymous police source who spoke to the press said Onyebuchi was nabbed on Saturday at Solo Lodge hostel located around Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.

The source said: “In order to beat police investigation, he uses that hostel as a hiding place after deadly operations. He pretends to be a student. He knew police were tracking him.

READ ALSO: 8 feared dead in fresh attack on Benue state

“So, he does not have a phone. He borrows phones to make calls if there were needs for telephone conversation."

The police source said Onyebuchi was responsible for the kidnapping of a popular gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike, and one Rev. Columba Okereke in August 2017.

Godwin Onyebuchi. Photo source: Punch

He said: “In August, 2017, a gang of armed robbers and kidnappers led by Godwin Onyebuchi, who operates between Imo and Abia states, abducted a popular gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike, and Rev. Columba Okereke.

“The gang collected the Lexus 350 model car of one of their victims while a ransom of N5m was paid. The hoodlums equally collected other valuables from the victims.

“Acting on intelligence, the operatives of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command, led by their commander, SP Victor Godfrey, swooped on him at his hideout, Solo Lodge hostel, Nekede, on Saturday and arrested him. On sighting the F-SARS operatives, he jumped down from the three-storey building and broke one of his legs,” the source further disclosed."

The suspect was reportedly rushed to police clinic, Amakaohia, Owerri, where he was receiving medical attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the police in Abia state have arrested a team of five suspected kidnappers following the abduction of an 80-year-old man, Chief Felix Ogbonna, on November 26 and his subsequent freedom after a ransom was paid.

NAIJ.com learnt that the arrest of the suspects was with the technical support from operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Are Nigerian Policemen the worst in the world? on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

THE DETECTIVE
