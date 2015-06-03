Zanu-PF candidate 'disqualified'

Former National People's Party (NPP) treasurer Wilbert Mubaiwa who had made a U-turn into ZANU PF camp as an aspiring legislator for Guruve South has been reportedly been disqualified.

Information obtained from Guruve command centre at Shinje council proved that Mubaiwa's name was missing on ballot papers and the presiding officers were subsequently told that he had been disqualified.

"We saw that Mubaiwa was not appearing on ballot papers and contacted the party leadership only to be told that he had been disqualified, revealed the source.

However, Mubaiwa who looked shocked by the development did not entertain this reporter on the matter.

Apparently ballot papers in Guruve are scarce and they had to resort to exercise book as a way of improvising.