'What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country'- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal's Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
'What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings'- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

News

Gokwe villagers forced to vote for Zanu PF

by 30/04/2018 05:01:00
Gokwe villagers in ward 34 are reported to have been threatened with violence if they vote for opposition.

Heal Zimbabwe reported that village head Fadious Kadozora on the 10th of April 2018 intimidated community members during a meeting conducted in Makayi village.

"The Village head highlighted that people in the village should vote for ZANU PF or risk being beaten in the upcoming elections," said the trust.

"In Gokwe South ward 33 on the 15th of April, Doubt Mangwiro threatened people in the ward with violence if ZANU PF fails to win the 2018 elections. Mangwiro further embarked on a door to door exercise forcing community members to submit serial numbers of voter registration slips," said the trust.

In Masvingo Province, Bikita ward 15 the trust said Councillor Ishmael Kanjera on the 4th of April 2018 intimidated community members during a ZANU PF meeting conducted at Museti Primary School.

"He ordered village heads to compile names of all opposition supporters in the ward. Councillor Kanjera further highlighted that those who refuse to submit serial numbers of their registration slips will be denied food aid," said the trust.

"Village heads Runesu Mudzinganyama, Tobias Zangairai, Jakopo Chigaba, Julias Chikovo, Chihwe Manyumbu and Francis Mapuranga on the 9th of April 2018 intimidated community members in the ward. The village heads moved around the ward demanding serial numbers and compiling names of those who refused to submit their serial numbers."

