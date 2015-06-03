Workers responsible for waste removal in Tshwane say their health is under constant threat because the city has failed to provide personal protective equipment.

On Monday‚ the workers from the SA Municipal Workers Union marched to Tshwane House demanding‚ among other things‚ that the city provide safety equipment. This includes gloves‚ boots‚ overalls and dust masks.

Mandla Nngobeni‚ one of the workers in the waste management services of Tshwane‚ said there was high risk of infection because there were lots of infections in the waste carried by trucks.

"There's lot of bacteria that we are exposed to. We asked management to provide at least mobile clinics because there are workers who have become ill because of this. But they did not do it. We touch waste with our bare hands and it is dangerous‚" said Ngobeni.