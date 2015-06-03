Pitso Mosimane has said he is considering a sabbatical from football after coaching Mamelodi Sundowns to their third league title.

Mosimane‚ speaking after Sundowns won the 2017-18 Absa Premiership with a game to spare beating Ajax Cape Town 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday‚ said four years of no off-seasons due to his team’s continental exertions have left him tired and needing a rest.

Under Mosimane‚ Sundowns have won the league in 2013-14‚ 2015-16 and now 2017-18‚ the Nedbank Cup in 2014-15‚ the Telkom Knockout in 2015-16 and the Caf Champions League in 2016‚ the year he won Caf's coach of the year award.

It is hard to know how serious Mosimane might be about stating an intention to take a break at some stage – though he stressed he was being.

His statement was accompanied by not being able to stop himself continuing on his moan of the past month about SuperSport 4 TV analysts supposedly punting others – notably Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids – for the PSL’s coach of the season award.

“I don’t know‚ I’m a little bit tired. No‚ no‚ I’m being serious – I am a bit tired‚” Mosimane said.

“Because we’ve been four years with no off-season and to be honest I’m speaking to my family‚ [about] maybe taking a sabbatical one day.

“So‚ we’ll see. It’s been too much. We’ve been through too much‚ with my family. And some of you probably know – you see it in the media.

“We [Sundowns] have been just holding it [together]. We’ve been expected to win‚ travelling‚ make sure that the team qualifies for Champions League without any problems.

“Playing on a heavy‚ rain-soaked pitch‚ making sure that the team qualifies for the group stages. And also trying to win the Nedbank Cup‚ and playing on a Wednesday against Golden Arrows‚ and playing against a well-rested Maritzburg United.

“But we also need to show integrity. I think it’s 13 or 14 points between us and Maritzburg [16 after the weekend’s results]‚ and I think a little bit of respect can also come in there.

“And then all these talks can calm down a little bit. You know which talks I mean. I’ve been through a lot. SuperSport 4 has never given me a chance and given me credit.

“But it’s OK – that’s the best way to write it up. On the pitch‚ there’s nothing more.

“And I think ‘Micho’ [Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic] must also get a chance in the coach of the year. He took Pirates from 11th‚ and look where they are‚ back in the Champions League.

“So Micho also deserves a chance. But you know‚ you’ve got cheerleaders out there who don’t even give him a chance.”

Sundowns begin the group stage of the 2018 Champions League against last year's winners Wydad Casablanca‚ who knocked Downs out in the 2017 quarterfinals‚ at Lucas Moripe on Saturday.

The Brazilians complete their PSL season against Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday‚ May 12.