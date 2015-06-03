A record-breaking learner graduation for LFP Training

This year marked LFP’s biggest graduation ceremony to date. Five hundred students were honoured at the quarterly ceremony, which took place at the Apollo Hotel in Randburg on April 5 and 6. The ceremony recognises learners with full competencies who completed their courses in 2017.

Through education and mentorship, these learners have a better chance of finding employment and enriching their standard of living. LFP Training has retained many of its learners who now form part of its team of 90-plus employees.

Many students have walked through LFP Training’s doors, each with their own story, and LFP has become part of their history. While unemployment remains alarmingly high and inequality is still an issue, LFP is committed to working with its clients and associates to make a difference in learners’ lives.

A particularly touching story involves a student who joined LFP Training in 2014. At the time, she arrived in a wheelchair and lacked hope, strength and confidence. Thanks to LFP’s learnership and the mentorship she received from facilitators, she is now furthering her studies with LFP Training (and is even walking). The story is a true testament to what belief, confidence and care can do.

