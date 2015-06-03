The DA has called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to probe the conduct of SAPS members in the North West following violent protests in the province.

MPL Joe McGluwa has written to the police watchdog‚ asking it to probe the behaviour of some officers during the violence.

“On Saturday 21 April 2018‚ the DA visited families who were affected by the police action during the protests. We were informed that police barged into people’s houses‚ shooting at children and old people. We were also informed that police acted with force against community members who were just innocent bystanders. They also shot at people who were laying on the ground‚” McGluwa said in a statement.

“We furthermore met with a family who told us that police unfairly discriminated against them‚ using derogative terms such as ‘bushmen’ and telling them that they did not belong there.”

He said the alleged behaviour by some members of the force was unacceptable.

“Police officers should serve and protect‚ not discriminate or shoot at innocent people.”