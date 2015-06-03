Brrr. Snow flurries in autumn

The South African Weather Service issued a watch early on Monday for severe thunderstorms that were expected over the extreme north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape towards the Lesotho border.

Johannesburg can expect isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 26˚C. Fine conditions were forecast for Cape Town with light winds and a maximum of 24˚C. Durban can expect cloudy conditions with isolated morning and evening showers and a high of 23˚C.