Karabo Mokoena's alleged killer will know by Wednesday whether or not he will face jail time.

Acting Judge Peet Johnson on Monday postponed Sandile Mantsoe's trial to allow both the state and the defence to prepare closing arguments

"I just want to place on record that the parties did visit me in chambers. The prosecutor has convinced me that she is not able to address the court today. In the circumstances‚ I grant the postponement for the prosecutor to prepare to address me. On Wednesday‚ I would like to finalise the matter‚" said Johnson.

He is expected to deliver his verdict shortly after the closing arguments on Wednesday.

In a shocking move in Sandile Mantsoe's murder trial‚ the defence has decided to close its case without calling any witnesses to the stand.

Mantsoe is on trial in the Johannesburg High Court for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena‚ whose charred remains were found in a ditch in Lyndhurst on April 28 last year.