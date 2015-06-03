Why you can't have a testicle transplant

Above all else, the undertaking raises troubling moral questions, including a very basic one: What constitutes a person? A brain alone?

The patient, suggested a recent article in the journal Surgical Neurology International, will likely struggle with the concept of "human identity".

"Even memories of the role the former body played in the creation of the subject's identity would encounter possible conflict with a new donor-given body," wrote bio-ethicists Anto Cartolovni and Antonio Spagnolo.

"Similar issues were also seen in cases of face and hand transplants. This confusion to the person's psychological state could possibly lead to serious psychological problems, namely insanity and finally death."

FANCY A PIG HEART?

Given the dire shortage of donor organs, the use of animal hearts, lungs or livers to save human lives has long been a holy grail of medical science.

But organ rejection has stood stubbornly in the way of inter-species "xenotransplants".

"It was tried in the 50s and 60s, with kidneys from chimpanzees, for example. But organ failure set in immediately, within days. They could not break through the species barrier," said Olivier Bastien, of France's biomedicine agency.