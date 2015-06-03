I am Peter the rock, those waiting for me after leaving office will wait in vain - Fayose tells critics

- Critics of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti has been told by the latter that they would wait in vain to deal with him after leaving office

- The governor said he has no apologies because he has defended Nigerians in good conscience

- Reacting to the $1 billion withdrawal from the Excess Crude Oil account, he said the federal government is spending money that belongs to the three tiers of government

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has said that those waiting to deal with him after the expiration of his tenure, will wait in vain.

Fayose said this during a political programme, Sunday Politics, on Channels Television on Sunday, April 29, Channels reports.

NAIJ.com notes that Fayose said that: "Those waiting for me (after leaving office) would wait in vain. I am Peter, the rock. I am telling you again, those waiting for me will wait in vain.

“I have done everything, I have defended Nigerians in good conscience and I have no apologies and I will never have one. If they like let them lock me up from today until next year. Let me tell you, we have seen presidents, we will still see more."

On the issue of the $1 billion withdrawal from the Excess Crude Oil account, the governor said: “Every accrual in this country is supposed to go into a federal account that is supposed to be shared by the three tiers of government. As at today, the federal government is spending money that belongs to the three tiers of government.

“The Supreme court nullified the excess crude account which means all accruals must go into a central purse. Where the federal government will take their share, the state will take their share and the local government will take their share."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the 2019 presidential ambition of Governor Ayodele Fayose hit the rocks even before it began as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under which he hopes to achieve this feat, asked him not to waste his time.

The party informed him the slot for the presidency had been zoned to the northern part of Nigeria, adding that all its members were aware of this.

