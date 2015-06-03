NAIJ.com TV comedy show - you cannot afford to miss this!

Are you a strong lover of comedy? Do you need quality contents and funny videos that will get you laughing all day long? Then the NAIJ.com TV comedy show is for you.

Starting April 28, 2018, NAIJ.com TV will be running a comedy show featuring some of the hottest young comedians in the Nigerian entertainment industry. 7 different teams will be going head-to-head on the show to bring you the funniest skits possible, and you the viewers will get the chance to show your support for your favorite teams via your likes, shares and comments on their videos.

To join in on this comedy show, simply visit the NAIJ.com TV page on YouTube and subscribe to the page so you never miss any of the episodes. New hilarious videos will be dropped every week for as long as the show lasts, and you are definitely in for a treat if you join in.

To give you a taste of what to expect, check out this funny skit recently dropped by one of the competing teams; watch and enjoy:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Make sure you never miss out on any of the amazing posts from NAIJ.com TV; click here now and subscribe!

Source: Naija.ng