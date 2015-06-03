Breaking: Judge convicts senior Nigerian lawyer

- A senior Nigerian lawyer, Joseph Nwobike has been convicted by the Ikeja Division of the Lagos High Court

- Nwobike, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria was on Monday, April 30 convicted on several counts of attempting to pervert justice

- The witness of the EFCC recenly listed four judges who received bribe from a senior lawyer

The rot in Nigeria's judiciary is taking a new direction as a senior Nigerian lawyer, Joseph Nwobike was on Monday, April 30, convicted on several counts of attempting to pervert justice.

Premium Times reports reports Nwobike, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was convicted by the Ikeja Division of the Lagos High Court.

Justice Raliat Adebiyi, however, found the lawyer not guilty on offences of offering gratification to a judicial officer and making false declaration to an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Nwobike is being prosecuted by the EFCC.

The prosecution lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, urged the judge to visit the full weight of the law – a two year prison term – on the convict to serve as a deterrent to other lawyers.

The judge said she would adjourn proceedings for some minutes to enable her write the sentence.

A detective with the Special Task Force of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Daniel Danladi Lagos state, High Court revealed how judges and judicial officers, allegedly received bribes from Joseph Nwobike, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

Nwobike is being tried by the EFCC before Justice Raliatu Adebiyi for allegedly offering gratification to a public official and perverting the course of justice.

the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, Danladi, led in evidence by the EFCC lead counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, displayed a document entitled: “Extraction Report,” on the screen in the courtroom.

Source: Naija.ng