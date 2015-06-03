Breaking: Court orders interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan’s Abuja houses

Former president Goodluck Jonathan's wife, Mrs Patience Jonathan, has temporary lost her legal battle as the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, April 30, ordered an interim forfeiture of two properties linked to her.

The forfeited properties are located at Plot No. 1960, Cadastral Zone A05, Maitama District, and Plot No. 1350, Cadastral Zone A00, both in Abuja, New Telegraph reports.

The news outlet also reports that the properties were said to be held in the name of Ariwabai Aruera Reachout Foundation, where she was said to be one of its “trustees”.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in an ex parte application filed in September last year asked for an interim forfeiture of the properties.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Court of Appeal upheld an order of interim forfeiture of $5.8 million (N2.1 billion) and another N2.4 billion traced to the accounts of the former first lady, Patience Jonathan.

The court dismissed the appeal brought before it by Patience's defence team which was led by a senior advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) earlier accused former first lady of stealing the sum of $15.5m from the federal government and its agencies.

