How motorcycle thief loses life while fleeing with vehicle - Police gives details

- The police in Ogun state has arrested two persons for stealing and selling motorcycles

- The police in the state also reported a case of a motorcycle robber who shot an Okada owner, but died from a fall into a ditch while fleeing with the victim's vehicle

- Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police public relations officer, revealed that the victim is been treated in a hospital in the state

The Ogun state police command has arrested Evans Ajao and Isaiah Aigba, two suspected robbers who allegedly specialised in snatching motorcycles from Nigeria and selling them to their clients in the Republic of Benin.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police public relations officer, said Ajao and Aigba were arrested on Wednesday, April 25 at Baagbon village, in the Odeda area of the state, the Punch reports.

Oyeyemi remarked that a team led by Odeda, Muhammad Baba-Suleiman, the divisional police officer arrested the suspects in response to a distress call at Alabata area where the theft took place.

Oyeyemi explained that on the strength of the call, the DPO and his team blocked all exit routes in the area and the hoodlums were apprehended with the motorcycle.

He stated: “On interrogation, the duo confessed to have been in the business of motorcycle theft for quite some time and that they have standby buyers once they succeed in taking a motorcycle to the Republic of Benin.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Abeokuta, for further investigation and prosecution.”

Meanwhile, the command revealed that another motorcycle snatcher, who was left unnamed, stole a vehicle in Abeokuta on Saturday, April 28, and while trying to escape with it, died upon falling into a ditch.

The police spokesperson reported that the suspect met his doom when he snatched a motorcycle and shot the owner at the Abule Ijaiye area of Lafenwa in Abeokuta.

The thief, who had reportedly pretended to be a passenger,, suddenly pulled out a locally-made double-barrelled pistol and asked the rider, Toyin Ayoade, to surrender his vehicle and just when the rider was refusing to yield, the robber shot him in the hand and snatched the motorcycle.

Oyeyemi said: “Following a distress call from the victim, the people of the community gave the suspect a hot chase. While he was running away on the motorcycle, he fell into a ditch and hit his head on a concrete culvert. He died on the spot.

“Also recovered from him were one locally-made double-barrelled pistol, two live cartridges and the snatched motorcycle." Oyeyemi said the owner of the motorcycle was receiving treatment in a hospital in the state.

