BBNaija (LIVE UPDATES): Miracle receives his N45m worth of prizes

BBNaija (LIVE UPDATES): Miracle receives his N45m worth of prizesby Ezinna Bosah 30/04/2018 07:54:00 0 comments 1 Views
NAIJ.com is currently at the Victoria Island venue of Big Brother Naija presentation of gifts ceremony. Stay tuned for live updates.
1:19: Ebuka asks housemates present to stand up for recognition.Commends them for giving the rest of the world a true representation of the Nigerian youth.
1:17: Miracle thanks God, fans and sponsors of BBNaija for giving him the chance to become a millionaire.
1:12: Organizers reveal this season of BBNaija was the biggest in the continent. It was even bigger than BBAfrica.
1:08: K.Brule, Rico Swavey, Dee-One, Anto seen at the event venue
Anto (Image courtesy NAIJ.com)
Rico Swavey (Image courtesy NAIJ.com)
K.Brule (Image courtesy NAIJ.com)
Dee One (Image courtesy NAIJ.com)
Leo (Image courtesy NAIJ.com)
1:01: Other evicted housemates Ifu Ennada, Vandora, Princess spotted
01:00: Cee-C and Khloe pose together on the red carpet
12:59: Miracle, joins Tobi and Alex on the red carpet
12: 56: Tobi and Alex walk in together
Check out the brand new Hyundai Tucson Miracle will be going home with below:
BBNaija Finale 2018: Nigerians share their thoughts on Cee-C, Miracle - Street Gist| Naij.com TV
