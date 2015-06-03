Members who boycotted re-election campaign for President Buhari against party - Adamawa APC

- Members of APC in Adamawa state who boycotted re-election campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari have been accused of working against the party

- Adamawa state governor, Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow, his political appointees were absent at the campaign

- Also, outgoing state executives of the APC in the state were said to have been absent at the event

Chieftains of Adamawa state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have reportedly declared that members who boycotted re-election campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari are against the party as former SGF leads election campaign.

Guardian reports that Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow, Adamawa state governor, his political appointees and outgoing state executives of the APC were absent at the event.

Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow’s absence was viewed as a direct political attack on the 2019 ambition of Buhari.

Going further, the news outlet reports that David Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation claimed that the people seeking to manipulate the forthcoming APC congress should forget the idea because such move would be counter productive.

The Adamawa state chapter of the ruling party issued the warning, noting that that the proposed convention by NEC could jeopardize the party's chances at the 2019 general elections.

The Adamawa state chapter of the ruling party issued the warning, noting that that the proposed convention by NEC could jeopardize the party’s chances at the 2019 general elections.

Alhaji Ahmed Lawan of Adamawa APC said in Yola on Saturday, April 7 that there are problems ahead.

“We in Adamawa are not against the decision of the NEC to conduct a fresh convention. It is a constitutional provision. But my advice is that the members of NEC should use wisdom in handling the issue because there are deep potholes along the road that may cause political accident for our party. I advise them to be very careful, in order not to push our party into a bigger crisis ahead of the general elections.”

