Ronaldo 'sends' bitter message to Messi before Barcelona beat Deportivo La Coruna

- Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have warned Lionel Messi not to celebrate his side's La Liga title

- The Portugal international believes Real Madrid are also on the verge of winning the Champions League

- Los Blancos defeated German side Bayern Munich 2-1 in the first leg of their semi final clash in Germany

It has been claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo warned his rival Lionel Messi not to celebrate Barcelona's Spanish La Liga title triumph which they won on Sunday, April 29.

Barcelona were confirmed as Spanish champions for the seventh time in the last 10 seasons last night after beating Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 in front of their faithfuls.

Lionel Messi hit a hat-trick in the 4-2 win to ensure the title would be heading to the Nou Camp with four games to spare.

But according to the report by Don Balon, Ronaldo told Messi that Barcelona’s celebrations should be muted because Real Madrid remain in the Champions League.

The report also claimed that Ronaldo warned Messi he will win the Ballon d’Or if he leads Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League crown.

Real Madrid have the hope of reaching the Champions League final next month after beating German club Bayern Munich 2-1 in their first semi final clash in Germany.

Previously, NAIJ.com had reported how Real Madrid proved they are strong contenders for a third straight Champions League title as they defeated Bayern Munich by 2-1 at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians started the game brightly as Lewandowski missed a chance from the blast of the whistle.

Jupp Heynckes' side suffered a major blow when Arjen Robben suffered from a groin injury and he was taken off in the eighth minute and replaced with Thiago Alcantra.

Source: Naija.ng