‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

Change the leadership of Nigeria’s entire security - Agbakoba tells Buhari

by 30/04/2018 07:47:00

- The leaders of the grand coalition, Nigeria Intervention Movement has written President Buhari over the worsening national security in the country

- The group said the time was ominous because of public allegations of compromise by security agencies in the spate of killings, especially in the north-central states

- It, however, called on the government to change the leadership of Nigeria’s entire security

The leaders of the grand coalition, Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM), on Friday, April 27, wrote an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari adding that the country has become a ‘killing field’ under his watch.

Nigerian Tribune reported that the letter is entitled: Before the Bubble Bursts: Stem the Descent of the country into civil war now.

It was signed by the co-chairmen of the coalition, Olisa Agbakoba and Abduljalil Tafawa Balewa, they said the time was ominous because of public allegations of compromise by security agencies in the spate of killings, especially in the north-central states.

READ ALSO: FG appoints Aliyu Adnan as NASENI’s acting executive chair

“President Buhari, we are indeed perturbed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and indeed the entire security and intelligence architecture under your command have always watched helplessly or conspiratorially as these killings are carried out even during military Operations, such as the one tagged “Ayem Akpatuma” (Operation Cat Race).

“Sadly, the involvement of persons in Army uniforms at Naka against the backdrop of recent allegations by elder statesman, former Chief of Army Staff and former Minister of Defence, Theophilous Danjuma, that the Armed Forces were colluding with the herdsmen militia in what he termed as a genocidal ethnic cleansing mission, has today reinforced and given impetus for self-help and defence in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria.

“The implication of the embrace of self defence is that the Middle Belt people appear to have lost faith in the security and Intelligence Agencies. This is a very sad and dangerous trend that must be arrested without delay as it is a clear signpost to the beginning of civil strife in the country.

“You could not have forgotten the Tiv Riots of 1960 – 1964 which was one of the series of events that sign posted the descent of the nation into the human misery from the 30 months of avoidable civil war and bloodletting between 1967 and 1970.

“This is so, because, such sense of complete distrust in the security forces may invariably lead the people to consider arming themselves to be able to effectively defend themselves against these mysterious herdsmen militia. It will interest you to know that this call for self-defence is becoming more stringent even in regions like the south-east, south-west and south-south.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Accordingly, they tabled a 10-point demand, including the immediate removal of all security chiefs in order to avert total anarchy.

According to them, “We of NIM are, therefore, seriously concerned and worried that efforts, including military operations, by the federal government, to arrest this ugly situation have continuously failed. “Consequently, in the light of the foregoing, we hereby wish to recommend the following to the federal government of Nigeria.

“Change the leadership of Nigeria’s entire security and intelligence infrastructure as they have failed in coming up with strategies for dealing with the situation. However, in appointing the new leadership, Government should be sensitive to the heterogeneous nature and diversity of Nigeria particularly our ethnic, religious and regional peculiarities and reflect same in the new appointments to engender the lost confidence and trust of Nigerians

“Implement the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference particularly the recommendations relating to restructuring of the Federation to prevent further conflicts and instability in the country.

“Allow states to commence preparation for having their own state police. In this regard, the National Assembly and the State Houses of Assembly should as a matter of urgent national importance commence specific review of the Constitution to reflect this new position.

“Curtail and monitor the activities of the Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Miyetti- Allah Kauta by exposing and prosecuting suspected killer herders among the groups as advised by recently by the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the recent killings of some worshipers including two priests after suspected herdsmen attacked Ayar Mbalom village in Gwer east local government area of Benue state has made the Senate to call on the federal government to declare the state and other parts of the country facing deadly violence, state of emergency.

The call is followed by a deliberation of a motion on “Continued killings in Benue state” sponsored by George Akume (Benue north west).

The call came a few days after 19 worshipers including Reverend Fathers Gor Joseph and Felix in a church located in the state.

Nigerian herdsmen vs Nigerian farmers - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

