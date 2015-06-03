Tobi clears the air on his statement about BBNaija 2017 winner Efe

- BBNaija finalist, Tobi clears the air on his statement about Big Brother 2017 winner, Efe

- The ex housemate had mentioned how he thought Efe won the show

- In a recent interview, he revealed his words were misconstrued

People say things and mean something else and as well as language helps in communication, comprehension and understanding often come in the way. BBNaija finalist recently spoke on Big Brother 2017 winner, Efe saying he won the show out of pity.

His statement immediately went viral with many concluding Tobi meant Efe didn't deserve to win the N25 million grand prize. In a recent interview, the ex housemate cleared the air about his previous statement, claiming it was misconstrued.

When asked about saying Efe won out of pity, he said: "No that was misconstrued. Efe is much loved, like I said I went into the house to sell myself, like show people what I can do. My words were twisted. So Efe if you dey hear, is one love mehn, I won’t disrespect you. It was misconstrued, everything I said was taken into another context. I’m out for truth, I will air my opinion, but I won’t disrespect anybody."

READ ALSO: Photos from homecoming party for the top 5 BBNaija housemates

Watch him defend his statement below:

Meanwhile, the BBNaija reunion homecoming party was an awesome event based on photos from the swell night time the housemates had.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

BBNaija Finale 2018: Nigerians share their thoughts on Cee-C, Miracle on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng