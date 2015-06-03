Inspirational sisters living with genetic facial deformity share touching story

- These two sisters are proving to the world that despite their physical defects, self-love is not a problem

Asia Williams and India Walls, 22 and 20 years respectively,are two sisters conquering the world with love and happiness despite the huge curveball life threw at them.

Born with Treacher Collins Syndrome, the two sisters are constantly proving the beauty is more than skin deep. The young ladies inherited inherited the syndrome from their mother, Nicole, who has taught them to embrace their unique beauty.

Although the sisters are comfortable and have embraced themselves the way they are with thousands of followers on social media, it wasn't always the case. Asia and India suffered years of cruel bullying which left them questioning if they even wanted to live.

Speaking of the bullying she endured, Ms Walls said: "It was really bad to the point where I didn't want to come to school I would tell my mom "can I stay at home? I don't want to go to school".

When I looked at other children back at my childhood, I'd be like "why are we different from everyone else? Why is everyone else look normal and I look like this?" I would just come home and look at myself in the mirror and be like "why do I look like this? What do I have?"

It was just crazy and it came to a point where I didn't want to be on this earth anymore, so I had to like take a moment to myself to step up and be okay, this is life. This is what the world's gonna be, so I can't keep hiding myself in a dark room, I have got to come out."

On how they live with the condition, she said: "I won't say that it has affected us negatively just because we were brought up and told that we were beautiful no matter what. We just took it upon ourselves and just started posting pictures and just started being us and it affected us in a really positive way.The advice that I would give to other people is never compare yourself because comparing yourself is what's going to destroy you."

Ms Walls added: "Just love yourself!"

Their mother, Nicole also had this to say: "My girls showing and sharing their story on social media, to me, it is a blessing because some people just need to hear other people's stories.They have some strong confidence within themselves where some might not have confidence in themselves but my girls have confidence. As a mother to Asia and India, it makes me very proud of them. People are looking up to them and they are admiring them - I even learn from them."

The girls' syndrome has caused them to both face health issues, with Ms Walls struggling with her breathing and requiring a feeding tube as a baby.

Despite of all these challenges, these two sisters have found love and strength through the support of their family and friends.

Amazing!

