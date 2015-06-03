Tiwa Savage is forcing herself on Wizkid - Nigerian singer Kimora says

- A Nigerian singer claims Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are dating

- The lady stated that Tiwa Savage is forcing herself on Wizkid

It is no longer news that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are good together as musicians. The two have come together to produce beautiful hit songs that have rocked parties and clubs both in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

Due to the fact that the two singers perform well together and the fact that they seem to have great chemistry, many Nigerians have been speculating that Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are in a romantic relationship rather than business relationship.

The speculations have provoked a Nigerian singer identified as Kimora to address the relationship between the top musicians on social media. She shared a video expressing her opinion.

According to Kimora, Tiwa Savage is forcing herself on the younger musician. The lady also noted that she needs an explanation about what is going on between them.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, is a singer and songwriter who started his music career at age 11. He was born on July 16, 1990 and he is a 27-year-old singer recognised globally.

Tiwatope Savage is a singer, songwriter and performer who is arguably Nigeria's leading female artist. She is a 38-year-old mother of one who has a songwriting deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

