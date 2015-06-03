Nigerian rapper Saucekid speaks after his time in prison, says the past doesn’t matter

- Saucekid has spoken about his time behind bars

- The Nigerian rapper revealed that he did the crime, but he has also served his time

- He added that the past is the past and it should be forgotten

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that popular Nigerian rapper Babalola Falola aka Saucekid had been released from prison following his arrest for internet fraud.

Saucekid had been sentenced to two years in jail in Idaho, USA after he was convicted of stealing $15,388 (N4.8 million) using over 15 stolen credit cards.

According to the Idaho Statesman, Saucekid obtained stolen bank card numbers and identifying information for their owners. He then encoded the account numbers onto blank plastic cards.

READ ALSO: Nigerian man cries out on getting threats from Davido over unpaid debt

After using an automated system to change account PINs, he was able to withdraw cash from bank ATMS and buy merchandise from stores between July 23 and 26, 2016.

After his release, he took to his Twitter page to write about how he committed the crime, then went ahead to do the time and now, the past is forgiven.

See what he wrote below:

“Did the crime, did the time, the past don’t matter, mind over matter, onto other matters... #ZuFree.”

He also dropped a freestyle on his Instagram page also: “No more yellin FreeZu coz now #ZuFree/ pull-up in dat black n red, Dey b like Who’s he?/ choppin sh*t, kickin game jus like Bruce Lee/ champion sh*t 6rings jus like 2 3..... #ZuFREE I’m back in my bag. Always been about a bag. . YouKnwYimHere.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Harrysong explains why people shouldn't call him a legend yet on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng