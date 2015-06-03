Sexual bargain scandal: CPC commends OAU for its prompt investigation

- The management of Obafemi Awolowo University has been commended by the Consumer Protection Council with the way it is handling the recent sex-for-mark scandal in the institution

- The council said the management of the institution acted promptly on the issue

- It encouraged OAU to ensure a broad, balanced and inclusive investigation

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has commended prompt actions by the management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in the alleged sexual harassment of one of its female students.

The director-general of CPC, Babatunde Irukera, gave the commendation on Monday, April 30, in a statement by the council's head of media, Abiodun Obimuyiwa, NAN reports.

Irukera said the council had keenly followed the raging controversy regarding the sexually and emotionally abusive conduct of demanding, and or providing sexual gratification in exchange for favourable grades in school.

He noted that the widely discussed controversy underscored an allegedly pervasive practice.

There was a leaked and widely circulated audio clip that appeared to have captured a telephonic conversation or “negotiation” between a female student and a member of faculty at OAU, Ile Ife. The audio clip had been authenticated and both the member of faculty and student/victim had been identified.

Irukera said: “CPC notes the prompt actions taken by the authorities of OAU and commends the responsiveness so far displayed, in addressing a rather insidious and predatory incident.

“The council further welcomes the expressed commitment of OAU to an open and transparent investigation, as well as the promise to publish the outcome of the investigation. The council encourages OAU to ensure this investigation is broad, balanced and inclusive.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Obafemi Awolowo University professor recently accused of allegedly demanding sex to upgrade a female student’s result was queried by the institution’s management.

The development was disclosed by the school’s public relations officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, during an interview session on Rave FM Osogbo.

Olanrewaju disclosed that the institution had launched investigations into the matter. He said appropriate sanctions would be imposed on anyone found guilty.

