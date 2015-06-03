NSCDC moves to frontline in battle against Boko Haram, deploys 50 operatives to volatile area of Borno

- No fewer than 50 under-cover personnel have been deployed to Jiddari Polo, Maiduguri, by the NSCDC, to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday, April 30, said it deployed 50 under-cover personnel to enhance security in Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri to check security.

The commandant of the corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri.

NAIJ.com gathers that Abdullahi, who reassured residents of the area of safety, appealed to them to stop fleeing their homes because of the April 26 failed attack by Boko Haram.

Suspected Boko Haram members on April 26 terrorised people of Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri as they used heavy machines and guns while trying to penetrate into the state capital.

The suspected terrorists were, however, repelled by troops of Nigerian Army as they engaged in hot battle around the cashew plantation on Maiduguri-Damboa road and overpowered the terrorists. As the battle went on, residents of Jiddari Polo were terrified and thousands scampered for safety as they fled to other places.

The NSCDC commander, therefore, said: “It was natural when something of that nature happened, people would be afraid; but they should recall that the combined effort of security agencies on that day dealt with the situation.

“The theater commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Lt Gen Rogers Nicholas, had already directed continued daily patrols to avert recurrence of attacks. We call on the people to be security conscious and establish minimum security in their places of worship to forestall any sudden attack.

“Also, the move by the Borno government to establish neighborhood watch would go a long way in complementing the services of security agencies. We also appeal to the media not to cause further damage in the psyche of residents who always depend on news stories as sources of information.”

The commandant said the aim of the insurgents was to instill fear, cause confusion and cripple commercial activities, saying “we want people to be courageous and not to give any chance to the insurgents."

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that the Nigerian Army Special Forces School in Buni Yadi, Yobe, will train “strike forces” which will be deployed in liberated communities in the northeast.

The minister of defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, said personnel will be drawn from the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies.

He said that the personnel would be trained under a pilot programme, and that deployment would start with Bama town in Borno.

