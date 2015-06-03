Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Thai man attempts to light charcoal stove with thinners

Is this PROOF the Queen watches The Crown?

Heart-warming footage shows newborn Siberian tiger quintuplets frolicking in a Chinese zoo

Rocking chair designed to alleviate JFK’s chronic back pain auctioned off for $90,000

The 4 most effective ways to deal with toddlers' temper tantrums

Youssef Mansour

Patrice Motsepe

Cyril Ramaphosa

Paul Harris

Mohamed Mansour

Mensah Otabil

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Bishop Tudor Bismark

News

Surprising benefits of taking ginger and lemon during pregnancy

30/04/2018 07:17:00

There are many delicious and unusual meals a pregnant woman wants to eat. There are also many questions whether or not this or that food is healthy and useful during pregnancy. Can a pregnant woman take lemon? Is ginger tea with or without lemon good for her or not? Let us take a closer look at the benefits and disadvantages of eating and drinking lemons with ginger during pregnancy.

Lemon, ginger, and pregnancy

While lemons and ginger have a big number of minerals and vitamins, we should understand how important these fruit and plant are for a pregnant woman. We will list the advantages and disadvantages of taking lemons (separately) and ginger tea (separately) but you can always combine them into one drink called ginger tea with lemon.

Can a pregnant woman take lemon and ginger?

Lemon and pregnancy

Pregnant women who want something sour can eat lemons (moderate amounts of this fruit) and drink lemon water (or lemon tea), however, you should pay attention to both benefits and the negative impact it can cause.

Can a pregnant woman take lemon?

Benefits of lemon and lemon water during pregnancy

  • Great way to fight naturally with morning sickness that is common to many pregnant women
  • Soothing effect on pregnant tummy
  • Important vitamins for baby development
  • Reduction of high blood pressure
  • Improving digestion
  • Preventive measure against constipation
  • Better immune system
  • Healthy bones
  • Preventing swollen feet problem
  • Some antioxidant effect
Can a pregnant woman take lemon and ginger tea

Disadvantages of lemons during pregnancy

  • Possible gastrointestinal problems
  • Possible harm to female tooth enamel due to citric acid
  • Triggering heartburn symptom due to the big amount of citric acid
  • Detoxification in case of consuming too many lemons

Can a pregnant woman take ginger?

Ginger and pregnancy

It is common for many people to add ginger root to their tea and meals. There are many health benefits you will enjoy while being pregnant. However, remember to be cautions as well.

Benefits of ginger

  • Preventing oxidative stress
  • Helping to deal with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome)
  • Helping getting rid of tired muscle pain
  • Good method for women with diabetes to lower their insulin levels
  • Improving mood in the morning by dealing with nausea symptoms
  • Great stress management
  • Helping to deal with excess flatulence
  • Better immune system
  • Better blood supply to baby

Disadvantages of ginger

  • Possible appetite suppressant
  • Weight loss due to appetite loss
  • Being able to interact with anesthesia, ginger shouldn’t be taken by pregnant women who require c-section
  • Possibility of blood clots
  • Possible effect on blood sugar level
  • Big amounts of ginger could cause baby miscarriage and bleedings
Can a pregnant woman take ginger tea?

Delicious ginger tea with lemon

As much as lemon and ginger have very nice health benefits, they can also be dangerous to pregnant women if not taken in right amount, therefore, pregnant women should consult their doctors or nutritionist before taking ginger, lemon or any other fruit and vegetables they have concerns about.

[embedded content]

