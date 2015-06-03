Surprising benefits of taking ginger and lemon during pregnancy

There are many delicious and unusual meals a pregnant woman wants to eat. There are also many questions whether or not this or that food is healthy and useful during pregnancy. Can a pregnant woman take lemon? Is ginger tea with or without lemon good for her or not? Let us take a closer look at the benefits and disadvantages of eating and drinking lemons with ginger during pregnancy.

While lemons and ginger have a big number of minerals and vitamins, we should understand how important these fruit and plant are for a pregnant woman. We will list the advantages and disadvantages of taking lemons (separately) and ginger tea (separately) but you can always combine them into one drink called ginger tea with lemon.

Lemon and pregnancy

Pregnant women who want something sour can eat lemons (moderate amounts of this fruit) and drink lemon water (or lemon tea), however, you should pay attention to both benefits and the negative impact it can cause.

Benefits of lemon and lemon water during pregnancy

Great way to fight naturally with morning sickness that is common to many pregnant women

Soothing effect on pregnant tummy

Important vitamins for baby development

Reduction of high blood pressure

Improving digestion

Preventive measure against constipation

Better immune system

Healthy bones

Preventing swollen feet problem

Some antioxidant effect

Disadvantages of lemons during pregnancy

Possible gastrointestinal problems

Possible harm to female tooth enamel due to citric acid

Triggering heartburn symptom due to the big amount of citric acid

Detoxification in case of consuming too many lemons

Ginger and pregnancy

It is common for many people to add ginger root to their tea and meals. There are many health benefits you will enjoy while being pregnant. However, remember to be cautions as well.

Benefits of ginger

Preventing oxidative stress

Helping to deal with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome)

Helping getting rid of tired muscle pain

Good method for women with diabetes to lower their insulin levels

Improving mood in the morning by dealing with nausea symptoms

Great stress management

Helping to deal with excess flatulence

Better immune system

Better blood supply to baby

Disadvantages of ginger

Possible appetite suppressant

Weight loss due to appetite loss

Being able to interact with anesthesia, ginger shouldn’t be taken by pregnant women who require c-section

Possibility of blood clots

Possible effect on blood sugar level

Big amounts of ginger could cause baby miscarriage and bleedings

Delicious ginger tea with lemon

As much as lemon and ginger have very nice health benefits, they can also be dangerous to pregnant women if not taken in right amount, therefore, pregnant women should consult their doctors or nutritionist before taking ginger, lemon or any other fruit and vegetables they have concerns about.

Source: Naija.ng