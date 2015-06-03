Surprising benefits of taking ginger and lemon during pregnancy

Surprising benefits of taking ginger and lemon during pregnancyby Ezinna Bosah 30/04/2018 07:17:00 0 comments 1 Views
There are many delicious and unusual meals a pregnant woman wants to eat. There are also many questions whether or not this or that food is healthy and useful during pregnancy. Can a pregnant woman take lemon? Is ginger tea with or without lemon good for her or not? Let us take a closer look at the benefits and disadvantages of eating and drinking lemons with ginger during pregnancy.
While lemons and ginger have a big number of minerals and vitamins, we should understand how important these fruit and plant are for a pregnant woman. We will list the advantages and disadvantages of taking lemons (separately) and ginger tea (separately) but you can always combine them into one drink called ginger tea with lemon.
Lemon and pregnancy
Pregnant women who want something sour can eat lemons (moderate amounts of this fruit) and drink lemon water (or lemon tea), however, you should pay attention to both benefits and the negative impact it can cause.
Benefits of lemon and lemon water during pregnancy
- Great way to fight naturally with morning sickness that is common to many pregnant women
- Soothing effect on pregnant tummy
- Important vitamins for baby development
- Reduction of high blood pressure
- Improving digestion
- Preventive measure against constipation
- Better immune system
- Healthy bones
- Preventing swollen feet problem
- Some antioxidant effect
Disadvantages of lemons during pregnancy
- Possible gastrointestinal problems
- Possible harm to female tooth enamel due to citric acid
- Triggering heartburn symptom due to the big amount of citric acid
- Detoxification in case of consuming too many lemons
Ginger and pregnancy
It is common for many people to add ginger root to their tea and meals. There are many health benefits you will enjoy while being pregnant. However, remember to be cautions as well.
Benefits of ginger
- Preventing oxidative stress
- Helping to deal with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome)
- Helping getting rid of tired muscle pain
- Good method for women with diabetes to lower their insulin levels
- Improving mood in the morning by dealing with nausea symptoms
- Great stress management
- Helping to deal with excess flatulence
- Better immune system
- Better blood supply to baby
Disadvantages of ginger
- Possible appetite suppressant
- Weight loss due to appetite loss
- Being able to interact with anesthesia, ginger shouldn’t be taken by pregnant women who require c-section
- Possibility of blood clots
- Possible effect on blood sugar level
- Big amounts of ginger could cause baby miscarriage and bleedings
Delicious ginger tea with lemon
As much as lemon and ginger have very nice health benefits, they can also be dangerous to pregnant women if not taken in right amount, therefore, pregnant women should consult their doctors or nutritionist before taking ginger, lemon or any other fruit and vegetables they have concerns about.
