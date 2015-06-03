Cosby's past words on drugs and sex led to conviction, says juror

The seven-man, five-woman jury that included Snyder reached a unanimous decision on Thursday after 12 hours of deliberations, about 10 months after the previous jury deadlocked in his first trial on the same charges, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial.

In the deposition from the 2005 civil lawsuit filed by Constand, Cosby described giving drugs, including the sedative Quaaludes, and alcohol to women before sex, hosting Constand at his home and a slew of other acts.

Prosecutors presented new witnesses at Cosby's most recent trial that the judge had blocked them from calling in 2017, including five other women who accused him of drugging and assaulting them.

Snyder told ABC that he had been unfamiliar with Cosby and the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment before the trial because he does not watch the news and that he was not initially sure that Cosby was guilty. He was convinced after hearing the evidence.

"If you were there, you would say the same thing. You would say that he's guilty," Snyder said. "I have no doubt at all."

Cosby is planning to appeal the verdict, which could potentially delay his imprisonment for months or even years.

- Reuters