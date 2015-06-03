“That section also makes the point that no person or organ of state may interfere with the function‚” said Lulama Lobi‚ the president of the law society.

Lobi said courts were not infallible‚ hence there were provisions for appeals and reviews where grounds existed to challenge the decisions of the courts.

“These steps‚ however‚ are conducted with the required decorum to ensure that the dignity of the courts and the judicial system is upheld. Any dissatisfied parties should go through this process and be discouraged from making irrational comments in public.”

The law society called on those who believed they had a valid complaint against the magistrate to report such complaints to the Magistrate’s Commission.

“The CLS calls on leaders of political parties to appreciate that some sections of society will accept that which is said by its leaders as true and so must be careful not to abuse their role in society by attacking the judiciary in our country.”

The law society said it would engage the leadership of the ANC regarding its concerns.