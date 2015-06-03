He pled with the transport sector and other stakeholders to partner with the city to roll out free off-peak transportation for pensioners and people with disabilities.

Member of the mayoral committee for transport‚ Nonhlanhla Makhuba‚ amended the motion recommending council should avail a budget for the implementation. She further recommended that the free exemption should take effect on Metrobus and Rea Vaya busses by launching a pilot project in 2018/19 financial year.

“The results of the pilot project‚ along with the lessons derived from it‚ are to be brought back to council for information purposes‚” Da Gama said in his official statement.

Makhuba’s final amendments were that the actual full rollout of the exemptions begin in the 2019/20 financial year.

The motion and amendments were unanimously adopted by council.