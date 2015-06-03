The City of Johannesburg has received 35‚000 applications after it announced that it would be in-sourcing 4‚000 security personnel.

This was revealed on Monday by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba‚ who said this was a clear reflection of the desperate high levels of unemployment faced by residents.

“Years of government failure and neglect have left our residents with few prospects for job opportunities and the hopes of being able to provide for their families.

“Given the desperate need for employment‚ it is crucial that we fill these 4‚000 positions. More so‚ that the City continues to do all it can to create an enabling environment for the creation of economic opportunities.”

Mashaba said the city had taken steps to ensure that only qualifying security personnel benefited from this move by the city.

On average‚ the city paid R14‚000 per security guard to security contractors‚ while the guards themselves received a salary of only R4‚100 per month.

“Our approach was to then find a means of offering these contract workers the dignity of fair pay‚ stable employment and benefits available to employees of the city‚ while maintaining the city’s continued financial stability.

“As workers across South Africa prepare to commemorate workers’ day tomorrow (Tuesday)‚ the fight for the creation of job opportunities across Johannesburg and fair working conditions for all our employees cannot be under estimated‚” Mashaba said.