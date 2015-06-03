So is Benni McCarthy staying or is he going?

The future of the rookie coach at Cape Town City is unclear even though the former Bafana Bafana goal ace still has another year of his contract.

An imminent departure by the 40-year-old back to his family in Scotland could be on the cards as he has struggled to deal with interference from club boss John Comitis‚ according to insiders‚ and is battling with living on his own in the Cape.

And after City finished their home programme in this season’s Absa Premiership with a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates at the weekend‚ McCarthy further muddied the waters as he reviewed the season with reporters at a media conference.

He said he felt that had City taken their chances they might have finished as high as second place in the standings.

“But next season I will comeback one year wiser‚” he added‚ prompting a question seeking confirmation of his return.

“What I am saying is that I’ll be a year wiser and I’ve had an experience.

"I won’t be a first timer coach. I will have had one year of learning experience and what it’s like to manage a team‚ so next season …

“Don’t quote me on anything please because you know in football tomorrow things change very quickly‚ very suddenly. I don’t want people putting things in my mouth‚ saying ‘you say this’ and ‘you said that’.

“All I’m saying is that if I’m still coaching next season … if I’m there … then I’ll be a year wiser. So‚ I’ll have more experience‚ I would have known how to deal with things better in the boardroom‚ I would have known how to deal with things better in the dressing room‚ but everything this season was a novelty to me.

“But please don’t make it sound like I’m saying that I’m not coming back or that I’m going on holiday. I’m not saying that I’m not going to be here or that I’m going to be here.

“But I have a contract so …”

McCarthy heads off this week to complete this UEFA PRO license in Switzerland but returns at the weekend to prepare for City’s last game of the seasons‚ away against AmaZulu in Durban on May 12.