5 things Buhari may discuss with Donald Trump

Latest News

Latest News

‘What Pope Francis Told Me About Horror Killings In The Country’- Onaiyekan Speaks

30/04/2018 03:29:00
Latest News

Team News! Mkhitaryan, Iwobi Doubtful For Arsenal’s Clash Against Atletico Madrid In The Europa League

30/04/2018 03:33:00
Latest News

‘What President Buhari Must Ask Donald Trump About Herdsmen Killings’- Ijaw Youths

30/04/2018 03:37:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Thai man attempts to light charcoal stove with thinners

0out of 5

Is this PROOF the Queen watches The Crown?

0out of 5

Heart-warming footage shows newborn Siberian tiger quintuplets frolicking in a Chinese zoo

0out of 5

Rocking chair designed to alleviate JFK’s chronic back pain auctioned off for $90,000

0out of 5

The 4 most effective ways to deal with toddlers' temper tantrums

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
News

5 things Buhari may discuss with Donald Trump

by 30/04/2018 12:21:00 0 comments 1 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari would be hosted by the US President Donald Trump in the evening of Monday, April 30, at the White House. Expectations are quite high as Nigerians, and indeed Africans, are anticipating impatiently what the two leaders are going to talk about.

In this piece, NAIJ.com highlights five things that may be on the agenda when President Buhari eventually meets President Trump at the White House.

1. Security

Restoring Nigeria’s security is one of the cardinal promises which brought President Buhari to power. However, three years into his presidency, the situation seems not to be getting better. Nigeria’s security is continuously being threatened by series of unrest: terrorism, herdsmen-farmers clashes, inter-tribal violence, etc.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Judge convicts senior advocate of Nigeria

Thus, President Buhari is likely to discuss with President Trump how the United States can help Nigeria in its fight against terrorism.

Besides, President Buhari just paid $496million to the US government for the purchase of TUCANO fighter jets to fight terrorism. So, it is expected he will bring up the issue at the White House.

2. Economy

As part of his administration’s effort to make revive the country’s economy, President Buhari is also likely to discuss with President Trump how the two countries can strike a strategic partnership to promote economic growth and reforms.

3. Nigeria-US relations

The bilateral relations between the Nigeria and the United States of America used to be very strong. The relationship, however, suffered little breakdown during the previous administration, prior to the inauguration of Buhari as president.

Hence, President Buhari may bring to the White House table how Nigeria can reclaim its position as the United States’ greatest trading partner and most important diplomatic partner.

4. Immigration

Nigeria and other African countries are the most affected by the United States’ unfriendly immigration policies under President Trump. So, President Buhari may discuss with Trump how he can help redesign his policies to better suit Nigerian and African immigrants.

5. Trump's Africa policy issues

Two years into his presidency, President Trump has not come up with a substantive decision concerning his administration’s Africa policy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

While it is true that President Donald Trump was elected on a promise to always put "America First", inviting President Buhari may be a slight shift which will bring up discussions on Africa-related issues.

Earlier, NAIJ.com reported that President Trump invited President Buhari to a meeting at the White House on April 30, 2018.

According to a statement released by the US government, Trump is expected to discuss topical and important issues with President Buhari.

The scheduled meeting will be the second between the two leaders as the two met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2018, during a luncheon Trump held for a select group of African leaders.

Buhari to Contest for Presidency in 2019! NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More