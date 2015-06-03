LIVE UPDATES: Buhari meets US President Donald Trump in joint press conference at the White House

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a joint press conference with his American counterpart, Donald Trump at the White House in Washington D.C.

Security and economic issues are expected to top the agenda for the bilateral meeting and working lunch.

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa with almost 200 million people, is the largest economy on the continent and the leading crude oil exporter.

Aso Rock Villa in a statement said President Muhammadu Buhari and US President Donald Trump will hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House today Monday April 30, 2018 at 1.30pm ET (6.30pm Nigerian Time).

"Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will become the first leader from sub-Saharan Africa to be received by US President Donald Trump when he arrives in Washington for talks later."

Recall that President Buhari was one of the first two African leaders Trump called after he took power, along with South Africa’s president.

READ ALSO: Judge convicts senior advocate of Nigeria

As a guest of the US government, President Buhari is staying at Blair House, the US President’s guest house.

Sometime, last year, the Trump administration tied up a $600 million deal with Nigeria over the sale of military aircraft intended to be used in the fight against Islamic extremist group Boko Haram.

NAIJ.com had reported that the United States president, Donald Trump, invited President Muhammadu Buhari to a meeting at the White House on April 30, 2018.

According to a statement released by the US government, Trump is expected to discuss issues such as promoting economic growth and fighting terrorism with Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region," the statement read in part.

Buhari to Contest for Presidency in 2019 on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng