Davido's hypeman Special Spesh shows off his adorable little prince on social media (photos)

- Davido's hypeman, Special Spesh is the happiest father right now

- The young entertainer recently released photos of his baby boy on social media

Being a father is a blessing. Just recently, Davido's hypeman, Special Spesh joined the league of fathers when he welcomed a bountiful bundle of joy in January 2018. His joy since then has known no bounds.

He however shielded the his prince's face until now. The entertainer released adorable photos of his son, Chukuyenum on social media from when he was only 3-weeks old recently. The photos have been making rounds on the internet with everyone congratulating the proud father.

Special Spesh is yet to show the world his baby mama but from all indications, they have a superb relationship and are raising their baby as a whole family.

Here are the photos below:

Meanwhile, it's good news in the household of a certain Nigerian woman who recently welcomed triplets after praying hard for six years to birth a child.

