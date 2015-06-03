Liverpool plan to reward Mohamed Salah with impressive deal for him not to join Real Madrid

- Liverpool chiefs want to increase the wages of Mohamed Salah for him to stay at the club

- He has four more years on his contract, but he is a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona

- Salah is currently on £90,000 a week, and Liverpool want to increase it to £185,000

Premier League giants Liverpool are now said to be ready to offer Mohamed Salah £185,000-a-week deal for the Egypt international to stay at the club.

Mohamed Salah has been impressive this season for Liverpool scoring 43 goals for the Reds who are on the verge of reaching the Champions League final.

His performances have also caught the attentions of clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona who are ready to spend millions to get his signature.

Mohamed Salah is currently on £90,000-a-week wages at Liverpool, and the Reds are ready according to UK Sun to double his money for him to stay at Anfield next season.

The report also stated that Liverpool are determined to avoid another big name leaving after losing Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Although Mohamed Salah has four years left on his contract at Liverpool, but the Reds' chiefs could get four times the £34.3 million they paid to Roma only last summer if they wish to sell him.

Meanwhile, Salah’s new deal is likely to get done before the 2018 World Cup as Liverpool fear his value could increase even more.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Argentine football star Lionel Messi reportedly told Barcelona chiefs to sign Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah at the end of the ongoing season in Europe.

This season, Mohamed Salah has been in sparkling form for Liverpool and he is currently the man of the moment in the Premier League.

Lionel Messi believes bringing the Egypt international to the Camp Nou will be of great help for the Catalans.

Source: Naija.ng