I’ll pay my tithe - BBNaija 2018 winner Miracle promises to appreciate God

- BBNaija 2018 winner Miracle Ikechukwu has vowed to pay his tithe in full

- Miracle made his intentions known in an interview

- He stated that God made it possible for him to win and he intends to show his appreciation

Young and handsome pilot Miracle Ikechukwu who emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 has made a vow to pay his tithe in full. The BBNaija winner made his intentions known in an interview.

The handsome pilot stated that God made it possible for him the reality show, adding that he intends to show his appreciation to God.

In the interview that took place after the end of the reality show, Miracle revealed that he doesn't know what to do with his cash prize. He stated that he needs to relax and think about what to do with it.

In the interview with The Sun, he said: "I will say it’s the grace of God. To me, it’s always God first. He has blessed me and I have to show that I appreciate. Yes, definitely, I’ll pay my tithe."

READ ALSO: BBNaija: Miracle receives his N45m worth of prizes

Miracle emerged as the winner of the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition on Sunday, April 22. He went home with N25 million cash prize, a brand new SUV an other prizes totaling to N45 million.

He also won a million naira as the housemate with the overall fastest time in the Friday arena games. Miracle beat Cee-C and Tobi with votes of 38.18%. Cee-C and Tobi came in as first and second runner up in the games respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

BBNaija 2018: Here’s why you should vote for Miracle, Alex and Tobi | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng