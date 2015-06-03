Mourinho confirms star midfielder will sign new deal at Old Trafford

- Jose Mourinho has revealed that star midfielder Marouane Fellaini is "nearly there" in signing a new deal

- They had been speculations surrounding his future with Manchester United

- And Mourinho has come out to say he is pretty certain Fellaini will sign a new deal with the club

Manchester United gaffer Jose Mourinho has revealed that star midfielder Marouane Fellaini is "nearly there" in signing a new deal with the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old big Belgian would leave as a free agent in the summer.

Fellaini regain spotlight after heading the winner in Sunday May 29 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Speaking about the chances of United keeping Fellaini, Mourinho said: “I think a player that grabs the crest after scoring is telling clearly that he wants to stay.

“I want him to stay, the club wants him to stay, I think he will stay, it is nearly there.

“We are trying to organise our team and are thinking about improvements.

Until now, I haven’t lost one second thinking about replacing him because I think he will stay."

NAIJ.com previously reported that Marouane Fellaini’s late minute goal was all Manchester United needed to beat stubborn Arsenal 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 29.

France international Paul Pogba scored the opener for the Red Devils in the 16th minute after converting a loose ball from Alexis Sanchez’s header a slight moment before then.

United travel to Brighton in the Premier League on Friday night as they look to secure second place.

