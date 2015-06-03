Mourinho confirms star midfielder will sign new deal at Old Trafford

Mourinho confirms star midfielder will sign new deal at Old Traffordby Ezinna Bosah 30/04/2018 11:47:00 0 comments 1 Views
- Jose Mourinho has revealed that star midfielder Marouane Fellaini is "nearly there" in signing a new deal
- They had been speculations surrounding his future with Manchester United
- And Mourinho has come out to say he is pretty certain Fellaini will sign a new deal with the club
Manchester United gaffer Jose Mourinho has revealed that star midfielder Marouane Fellaini is "nearly there" in signing a new deal with the Red Devils.
The 30-year-old big Belgian would leave as a free agent in the summer.
Fellaini regain spotlight after heading the winner in Sunday May 29 2-1 victory over Arsenal.
READ ALSO: Yaya Toure's girlfriend shares intimate photo of her kissing the Man City star
Speaking about the chances of United keeping Fellaini, Mourinho said: “I think a player that grabs the crest after scoring is telling clearly that he wants to stay.
“I want him to stay, the club wants him to stay, I think he will stay, it is nearly there.
“We are trying to organise our team and are thinking about improvements.
Until now, I haven’t lost one second thinking about replacing him because I think he will stay."
NAIJ.com previously reported that Marouane Fellaini’s late minute goal was all Manchester United needed to beat stubborn Arsenal 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 29.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'
France international Paul Pogba scored the opener for the Red Devils in the 16th minute after converting a loose ball from Alexis Sanchez’s header a slight moment before then.
United travel to Brighton in the Premier League on Friday night as they look to secure second place.
Who is the better coach, Mourinho or Conte? - on NAIJ.com TV
[embedded content]
Source: Naija.ng
Click Here to Comment on this Article