BBNaija: Tobi's ex-girlfriend accuses him of sleeping with her friend

The Big Brother reality show star Tobi, is in the news again, as he is being dragged by his acclaimed ex-girlfriend.

The acclaimed ex-girlfriend who claimed to have dated Tobi in Unilag, has been disclosing some ugly pasts of the ex-housemate.

A Twitter user has shared how she met a lady after church, and the lady extremely expressed her bitterness towards the ex-housemate, saying she hates him.

According to the Twitter user identified as Alex Oluwatobi, the unnamed ex-girlfriend expressed so much bitterness as she revealed to him that ex-housemate Tobi slept with her friend while dating her.

“I met this stranger and she started telling me about how she hates Tobi #BBNaija so much, how the guy dated her back then in Unilag and also slept with her friend.

I could feel the bitterness in her expression. After the conversation, she asked for my name I told her Chibuzor.

I guess he cheated on her blablabla… Who cares anyways? Real life o….after church today”.

